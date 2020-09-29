Joan Faith Williams, 88, of Readlyn, passed away peacefully at her home on September 24, 2020.???



Joan was born on August 17, 1932, in Waterloo, the daughter, of Clifford and Clara (Lohman) Shook. She was united in marriage to Charles Williams on April 3, 1954, in Waterloo. Joan worked for Rath packing in Waterloo and the Readlyn Library.???



Her hobbies included baking cookies for the family, bird watching, working in her flower beds and loved spending time with family. ???



Joan is survived by her sons, Tim (Susie) Williams, of Holy Cross, and Brad (Michelle) Williams, of Readlyn; two granddaughters, Jen Hartgrave, of Manchester, and Kelly (Derek) Small, of Concord, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Sammy Stewart, of Rushville, Illinois; Lexie (Connor) Bastarache, of Concord, New Hampshire; Braden Hartgrave, of Holy Cross, and Hannah Small, of Concord, New Hampshire; great-great granddaughter, Ella Cawthon, of Rushville Illinois; and special great-great granddaughter, Izabelle Brackin, of Readlyn; and a sister, Audrey Niemann, of Cedar Falls, and a sister-in-law, Betty Shook, of Readlyn. ???



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams, her parents; two sons, John on October 30, 1973 and Mark on July 16, 1977; a sister Clemie (Alvin) Marken, a brother Bill Shook and brother in law Al Niemann. ??Joan never liked to be the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services.



Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.

