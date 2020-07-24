1/1
Joan Marie "Jo" (Strauser) Powelka
1952 - 2020
Joan "Jo" Marie Powelka, 67, of Janesville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home following a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Jo was born July 22, 1952, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Henerena (Henrichs) Strauser. She was baptized and confirmed in Clarksville, Iowa. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1970 and then attended Kirkwood Community College where she studied floral design. On October 14, 1972, she was united in marriage to Michael Powelka in Clarksville. To this union three children were born, Mike, Matt and Missy. Joan continued her schooling at Hawkeye Community College, first attaining her LPN and then her RN. She worked at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and then began at Allen Hospital in 1999. Jo used her special skills as a nurse in the mental health department, often comforting patients with her calming spirit. She retired in November of 2018.

Jo loved outdoor activities, most notably gardening, swimming and fishing in Minnesota. Spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy.

Jo is survived by her husband Michael "Mike," of Janesville, two sons; Mike (Tonia) Powelka, of Cedar Rapids, Matt (Jenny) Powelka, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and one daughter; Missy (Brendan) Getz, of Marion, Iowa, six grandsons; Hudson and Lincoln Powelka, Jackson and Quinton Powelka, Landry and Linden Getz, two brothers; Daniel (Diana) Strauser, David Strauser, two sisters; Mary (Glen) Rocca and Jean (Mike) Osborn. She is preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no formal services at this time. Per her wishes, Jo has been cremated. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
