JoAnn Laura (Vossberg) Ihde, 79, of Plainfield, Iowa passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Shell Rock Care Center after an extended illness. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, Iowa, she will then be cremated. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Waverly, IA. A private family burial will occur at a later date. JoAnn was born May 7, 1940, the daughter of Clarence and Laura (Kirkpatrick) Vossberg in Finchford, Iowa. She was the oldest sister of Bill and Betty. JoAnn spent days with her grandparents, Henry and Clara (Jergens) Vossberg, growing up around Finchford, Waverly, and rural Bremer County. She attended country school and graduated from Plainfield High School, Plainfield, Iowa in 1958 as the salutatorian.
JoAnn was united in marriage to Ron Ihde on February 28, 1960. They eventually made their home in Plainfield. Together, they had 5 daughters. JoAnn ran the household while Ron traveled to build churches and DX stations. After the girls were in school, they purchased the grocery store in Plainfield in 1972 and JoAnn ran the store for a number of years. Additional work history included grocery retail, selling insurance with Ron, tax preparation, actuary, and nursing home/elder care. JoAnn was also vital when 4 of her daughters battled breast cancer. Her other "known" profession was shopping-often times she would know how much the items in her cart cost within pennies.
JoAnn's other talents included sewing, cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, cleaning, and finding just the right presents for the kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids. She loved everything about gingerbread men and was an avid reader, especially enjoying Amish Christian novels. She loved making fudge and always was ready with soup and cookies for everyone. She always took time to write letters and send cards to her friends and family members. JoAnn was a long-time member at Horton Baptist Church in Horton, Iowa and First Baptist Church in Waverly, Iowa.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of nearly 60 years, Ron, daughters, Elizabeth Henninger of Plainfield, IA, Gretchen (David) Nelson of Mount Morris, IL, Christine (David) Young of Shellsburg, IA, and Nadine (Douglas Johnston) of Colorado Springs, CO. Grandchildren, Ashleah (Kurt) Graves of Plainfield, IA, Lynseah Henninger of Oelwein, IA, Leevi Henninger of Oelwein, IA, Brittany (Nate) Drozd of Mount Morris, IL, Craig Nelson of Washington, D.C., Zachery Freeman of Dixon, IL, and Andrew Freeman of Platteville, WI. Great-grandchildren, Lacey Graves, Isabella Reints, Carly Graves, Addylan Graves, Karver Graves, Keen Graves, Paityn Berry, Mossyn Berry, Annabelle Drozd, Lauren Drozd, and Natalie Drozd. Great-Great-granddaughter, Scarlet Phillips. Siblings, Bill Vossberg of Aredale, IA and Betty Vossberg of Prairie du Chein, WI. And many other Vossberg and Ihde relatives and friends.
Those who will greet JoAnn in Heaven are her parents, in-laws, Marvin and Grace Ihde, and daughter, Jennifer Fluck.
The family would like to thank the kind caregivers of Shell Rock Care Center and Hospice Compassus. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to a or to the family for a donation in JoAnn's name.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019