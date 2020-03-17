|
John F. Raap, 74, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday evening, March 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. John's body will be cremated after the funeral and a private burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Catholic
Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020