John Kalainoff, 101, of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
John was born July 20, 1918, in Logan County, North Dakota, the son of Nicolai "Nick" and Tatiana "Anna" (Grekoff) Kalainoff. He attended grade school in North Dakota and graduated from Plainfield High School. On October 4, 1941, he was united in marriage to Madeline Wilson at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in Waterloo until moving to Jamestown, North Dakota, where they farmed for six years. They then farmed in the Clarksville, and Alta Vista, communities from 1953 until retirement in 1989. In retirement, they lived in Denver. Madeline died in 1999 and John continued to live in Denver until becoming a resident at Bartels in 2016.
John is survived by two daughters, Karen (Jim) Crigler, of Arizona, and Patricia (Bill) Buss, of Denver, one son, Robert (Rhonda) Kalainoff, of Clarksville, eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Madaline, three sisters, Minnie, Doris and Ethel, and three brothers, George, Matt and James.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father David Ambrosy presiding. Burial will follow in the Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where there will be a Scripture Service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held an hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church or The . On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019