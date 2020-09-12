1/1
Jon Hatch
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon Hatch, formally of Tripoli, died peacefully at his home in Birchwood, Wisconsin, on August 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Jon was born on October 29, 1944, to Robert and Thursa Hatch. Jon married Sharon Haught in 1965. He later married Teresa "Terri" Dimmitt in January 1976. Terri died in January 2014. Prior to meeting Terri, Jon traveled the country playing drums in country rock bands. After their marriage, Jon worked for many years at Bankers Life and Casualty achieving numerous sales awards. While Jon succeeded in the insurance industry, he was also a very talented electrician, woodworker, and musician.

Many people use the adage, he never met a stranger, but in Jon's life, that adage describes him perfectly. Jon was always on board to spin a tale of fishing or for any other subject for that matter! While spinning the tale Jon would always offer up his favorite Gibson whiskey. Many believe (and he did too) that made the tale more believable. He was a self-described jack of all trades, but the master of none. His family would say giving his whole heart and friendship to everyone he met was his greatest gift of all.

He is survived by his Children; Lori Wilson (Stewart), of Indiana, Jim (Heather), of Winterset, Annette Snyder, of LeClaire, Tim (Quincey), of Willow Springs, Missouri; grandchildren; siblings: Jerry (Glenda), of Altoona, and Janet (Jerry) Frasier, of Hayward, Wisconsin.

A special thanks must be given to Jean Kleven and to all his friends at the lake who looked after him when his family couldn't. You'll always be in our hearts.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm at on September 26th, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Burial will be in Hazleton. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Jon's memory to King's Harvest No Kill Shelter, 2504 W. Central Park Ave, Davenport, IA 52804 or a pet shelter of your choice.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home and & Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved