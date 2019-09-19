Home

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Life Church
Waverly, IA
Jonathan Lyle "Jon" Birt


1988 - 2019
Jonathan Lyle "Jon" Birt Obituary
Jonathan "Jon" Lyle Birt, 30, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2018, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.


Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Life Church in Waverly, with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Jon's fiancé, McKayla Smith for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
