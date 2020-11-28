1/1
Joseph F. "Joe" Hinders
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joe" F. Hinders, 40, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of Marlin Fred and Mary Ann (Ackerman) Hinders on October 18, 1980, in Waverly, Iowa. Joe graduated from Clarksville High School in 2000.

Joe was a lifelong resident of Clarksville. He started working for Featherlite Trailers, Hanawalt Lumber Company and then Terex Cranes doing assembly. When Terex closed, Joe went to Hawkeye Community College, and earned a degree in Maintenance Engineering. He then worked at Rada Cutlery and currently worked for United Equipment Accessories.

Joe was baptized and confirmed at Community Methodist Church in Clarksville. He was very active with the Clarksville Fire Department for 17 years. Through the years he held several positions including his current position as Assistant Fire Chief. Joe enjoyed fishing, especially in Lansing, Iowa. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing and many other outdoor activities. Joe was a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed grilling and smoking meats. Time spent with his family, friends and especially his two nephews, were his greatest joys.

Joe died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly. Joe is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ray and June Ackerman, his paternal grandparents, Fred and Marilyn Hinders, and his great uncle, Richard Crosby.

Joe is survived by his parents, Marlin and Mary Hinders, of Clarksville; his sister, Jessi (Tim) Reints, of Clarksville; two nephews, Brandt and Leyton Reints; a great aunt LaVerne Crosby, of St. Louis; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Lynwood Cemetery, in Clarksville. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lynwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Clarksville
221 West Greene St.
Clarksville, IA 50619
(319)278-4245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Clarksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of Joe´s family! We are thinking of all of you at this sad time.
Dean and Dianne Deike
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved