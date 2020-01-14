|
|
Joy JoAnn Busse, age 80, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Joy was born on April 13, 1939, in Tripoli, Iowa, the daughter of Clifford and Phyllis (Hanker) Eichmann. She was raised in Tripoli, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Evangelical Church (also known as Faith United Church of Christ). Joy graduated from Tripoli High School in 1957, where she played basketball, clarinet in band, and was crowned that year as homecoming queen. On April 13, 1958, Joy was united in marriage to Larry Busse at St. Peter's Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli. During her life, Joy worked as a secretary for Rath Packing Company in Waterloo, Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Krobin Trucking in Waterloo, and as office manager for Larry Busse, CPA in Cedar Falls and Waverly. Joy retired in 2008.
Joy was a former member of St. Peters Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli and a current member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Joy's greatest enjoyment in life was time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked collecting things.
Joy's memory is honored by: her husband Larry Busse of Waverly; four children, Pamela Peters of North Liberty, Iowa; Kent (Paula) Busse of Long Beach, California, Patricia Busse of Yorba Linda, California, and Perry (Mary Jo) Busse of Rochester Hills, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Eric Peters, Brett Busse, Sydney Busse, Daniel Greer, Samantha (Troy) Schneider, Sarah May Greer, Alexis Benavides, Michael (Ginny) Busse, and Brooke Busse; and two great-grandchildren, Ariston and Eleanor Schneider. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, with Reverend Marilyn Sargent officiating. Burial will follow at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli. Memorials may be directed to Joy's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020