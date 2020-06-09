Joyce Ann Maxey, 64, of Waverly, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
Joyce was born May 18, 1956, in Fairfax, Vermont, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Clogstron) Bessette. She attained her GED from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. On June 20, 1994, she was united in marriage to Earl Maxey in Robertsville, Missouri, where the couple made their home. Earl passed away shortly after their marriage; Joyce then moved to Iowa. She then met and spent many years alongside Steve Kazda until his death in 2019. Joyce worked for several area employers including Pepsi in Waterloo, Wavery-Shell Rock High School in the kitchen and janitorial duties, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Kwik Star and most recently Goodwill where she would retire in 2017.
Steve and Joyce were Market Masters for the Waverly Farmers Market and sold goods in surrounding town markets.
Joyce is survived by her two sons; Bryan (Becky Marsh) Maxey of Waverly and Thomas (Jenna Bush) Maxey of Traer, four grandchildren, a sister Lois of Missouri and a brother Louis of Vermont, father and mother-in-law Irvin and Darlys Kazda of Waverly, two brothers-in-law, Daryl (Sherry) Kazda of Horton and Richard (Deena) Kazda of Waverly. She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Earl Maxey and Steve Kazda, and her step-father, Leon.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Social distancing is required, and a face mask is requested to be worn. There will not be a formal service or burial at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.