Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
104 E Prospect St
Shell Rock, IA 50670
(319) 885-4321
Judith Rae Mathes


1947 - 2019
Judith Rae Mathes Obituary
Judith Mathes, 72, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on December 24, 2019 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Judith Rae Mathes was born on February 15, 1947, the daughter of Max and Jeanette (Rewerts) Harding in Waverly, Iowa. She graduated from Waverly - Shell Rock high school in 1965. On December 28, 1964, she was united in marriage to Gary Mathes in San Angelo, Texas. Judy had several jobs throughout her life including the last 15 years at Kwik Star East in Waverly until retiring due to ill health.

Judy enjoyed going to "The River", their second home since 1996, feeding and watching birds, Iowa Hawkeye football and the Pittsburg Steelers. Family was extremely important to her and her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and friends. Gary and Judy would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this Saturday the 28th of December.

Survivors are her husband, Gary Mathes of Shell Rock, Iowa; daughter, Lisa (Doug) Dominy of Shell Rock, Iowa; son, Justin "Jay" (Heidi) Mathes of West Des Moines, Iowa; three grandchildren, Clayton (Morgan) Marlette, Caleb (Ashlee Webb) Marlette and Emerson Mathes; two great grandchildren, Harper and Owen Marlette; two sisters, Sally Benson of Waterloo, Iowa and Becky (Dean) Williams of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brother, Craig (Jane) Harding of Shell Rock, Iowa and sister-in-law, Barb Harding of Shell Rock, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Jeanette Harding; son, Scott Mathes; and three brothers, Dick, Bob and Larry Harding.

Memorial services were held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock, Iowa with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Judy has been cremated and the family greeted family and friends from 9:30 until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Foundation and online condolences for Judy may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock, Iowa is assisting the Mathes family with arrangements. 319-885-4321
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
