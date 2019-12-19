|
Julia Ann (Beem) Holiday, age 76, formerly of Shell Rock, Iowa, died December 11, 2019 at Bickford Cottage in Muscatine, Iowa.
Julie was born on December 27, 1942. She was the daughter of Raymond and Grayce Ball. She was raised in Shell Rock, Iowa and graduated from Waverly Shell Rock High School in 1961. Julie attended business school in San Diego, California which is when she met Gary Holiday. They were united in marriage on November 16, 1962, in San Diego. The couple made their home in Shell Rock. Julie began working at Shell Rock Elementary School as a para-educator in 1978 and later became the elementary secretary. She retired in 2013 after 35 years of service.
Julie was an active member in the community of Shell Rock. Being the school secretary, she knew all of the families in town and cared about them deeply. She was a member of the Shell Rock Music Association helping with costumes and ticket sales, the Shell Rock Jaycettes, the Shell Rock Legion, and served on the Benny Gambaiani Library Board. Julie also enjoyed being a part of many social groups. She walked daily in the morning with many others and in the afternoon with a great friend. She enjoyed her morning coffee group downtown, being a part of Birthday Club, her potluck friends, as well as traveling with family and friends. In addition, she was an avid reader.
Julie's memory is honored by her son, Scott Holiday of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Aimee (Brad) Wedeking of Fruitland, Iowa; three grandchildren, Allie Holiday, Brian Hinrichs, and Kelli Hinrichs; a sister, Vickie (Paul) Barth of Waverly and a brother, Jack Beem of Prairie du Chien, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, her parents, a nephew, Brad Beem and niece, Bridgette Beem.
Julie has been cremated. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. on December 27, 2019, at Peace United Church of Christ with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial of cremains will be in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Benny Gambaiani Library or to the family which will later be donated to Shell Rock Elementary School for student/classroom needs. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock assisting the family with arrangements. 319-885-4321
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019