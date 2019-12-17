Home

Julia Ann (Beem) Holiday

Julia Ann (Beem) Holiday Obituary

Julia Ann (Beem) Holiday, age 76, formerly of Shell Rock, Iowa, died December 11, 2019 at Bickford Cottage in Muscatine, Iowa.

Julie has been cremated. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Peace United Church of Christ with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial of cremains will be in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Benny Gambaiani Library or to the family which will later be donated to Shell Rock Elementary School for student/classroom needs. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com/>. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock assisting the family with arrangements. 319-885-4321
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019
