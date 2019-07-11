Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Kathlyn (Carroll) Weber. View Sign Service Information Lutheran Church-Resurrection 1950 Nagel Rd Cincinnati, OH 45255 Graveside service 9:00 AM Wilson Grove 3369 120th St. Sumner , IA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Cincinnati , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June Kathlyn Weber passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 27, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas.



June is survived by her husband of 69 years, Cornelius I. Weber. June and "Cornie" lived a long and happy life together. They had six children, three of which preceded her in death: Ann Mori; James Weber; and John Weber; and three of which survived her: Eric Weber and wife, Dana Whitledge, of Atlanta; Robert Weber and wife, Karen, of Glendale, Ohio; and Mary Meyer and husband, Steve, of Georgetown, Texas. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Kenji Mori of Tokyo; her brother, James Carroll of Cedar Falls; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and dearly loved in-laws, nieces and nephews.



Born June 24, 1928, in Frederika, to Claude E. and Amelia A. Carroll; she was the youngest of 10 children. She graduated high school with honors and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Wartburg College in Waverly, where she met her husband, Cornelius. They married on November 23, 1949, in Frederika, and moved to Ames. June worked as a chemist until Cornie graduated with his Ph.D. in 1960, after which they moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. In 1963, the family moved to Cincinnati, where they lived for 55 years. Once there, June spent her time creating a wonderful home for her husband and children. She was an avid reader, an incredible baker, an accomplished seamstress, a generous hostess, and had an amazing ability to create beauty in the day to day details of life. In her later years, she spent time traveling the world with her husband. She also shared many hours of fun with her grandchildren playing cards and Scrabble, and passing on to them her many talents. Although June centered her life within her home, one accomplishment of which she was particularly proud was co-founding a food pantry and clothing shop in an underserved area of Cincinnati, which is still open.







June will be remembered most for her devotion to and love for her husband, Cornelius; her love for and service to her family; her generosity to all around her; her wonderful sense of humor; her sharp mind; and her loyal friendship. She often said of herself that she believed that you could have a lot of fun, and still follow the rules. We say of her, "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies…" We will be forever thankful for her life and love.



A Graveside Service will be held at Wilson Grove, 3369 120th St., Sumner, on August 3, 2019 at 9 a.m., with lunch following in Marshalltown.



A Memorial Service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Cincinnati, on August 17, 2019. Visitation with the family at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m., with lunch following.



In lieu of flowers, we know June would appreciate your gift to any , or one of the three following organizations that were close to her heart:



Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 1950 Nagel Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45255



Wartburg College, Alumni Relations, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly, IA 50677



SEM Food Pantry, 1260 Columbus Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255



