Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
2001 W. Bremer Ave.
Waverly, IA
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
2001 W. Bremer Ave.
Waverly, IA
More Obituaries for Karl Asmus
Karl A. Asmus

Karl A. Asmus Obituary
Karl A. Asmus, 92, of Waverly, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military honors provided by Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 30, 2019
