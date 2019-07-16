Funeral services for Kathryn Cassmann, 85, of Greene, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.



Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.



Kathryn Mae was born in Rockford, on December 6, 1933, the daughter of Henry and Ina Mae (Baxter) Berk and died at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She received her education in country school and attended Greene High School.



She was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene. Kathryn was baptized on March 25, 1948, in the United Methodist Church in Greene. She was confirmed November 17, 1950, at St. Peter Lutheran. Kathryn was in the quilting club, helped with the "Country Time" festival, and helped with funeral luncheons. Kathryn enjoyed being a greeter at the Saturday Night Service. She was very dedicated to her church and made her talents available when needed.



Kathryn was united in marriage to Dale Cassmann on November 24, 1950, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene. They were blessed with four children: Dennis Dale, Douglas Dean, Bruce Eugene, and Brenda Lee.



Kathryn worked alongside her husband as a farm hand on various local farms. She owned and operated the Riverside Restaurant in Greene for nine years. Kathryn worked for the Austinson Variety Store in Greene for 19 years. She was known for her homemade pies and her beautiful quilts. She also kept busy quilting for others. She made quilts for each of her family members and for weddings or other special occasions. Kathryn also enjoyed playing cards and collecting tea pots. Most of all, Kathryn was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to attend her grandchildren's activities. She was an extremely gifted individual and a very hard worker.



Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Dennis (Merlette) Cassmann, Bristow; Douglas (Starla) Cassmann, Osage; Bruce (Janet) Cassmann, Greene; Brenda (Gary) Geuther, Waverly; eight grandchildren: Terence Cassmann, Tiffany Cassmann,; Cody Cassmann, Michell (Brian) Squier, Melinda Cassmann, Christopher Cassmann; Lisa (Jeremy) Faktor, Jennifer Geuther; six great grandchildren: Destiny Squier, Thomas Squier, and Samuel Squier; Autumn Faktor; Caleb Faktor, Toby Faktor, one sister, Helen (Kenneth) Hansen; one aunt, Darlene Heitz; two sisters-in-law, Bertha Mars and Lorna Berk; nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; a brother in infancy, two brothers: Roger and Donald; her parents, and two nieces.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. Published in Waverly Democrat on July 16, 2019