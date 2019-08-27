|
|
Katie Elaine Wikstrom, 19, of Waverly, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home from complications of Epilepsy.
Katie was born on October 22, 1999, in Waterloo, the daughter of Milton and Teri (Nichol) Wikstrom. She was a student at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where she played trumpet and baritone in the band.
Katie's memory is honored by: her parents, Milton and Teri Wikstrom of Waverly; three sisters, Emily (Jamison) Orth of Shell Rock, Abigail Wikstrom of Cedar Rapids, and Jessica Wikstrom of Waverly; three nieces, Elizabeth, Valorie, and Harper Orth; and three nephews, Charles, Joel, and Elias Orth.
Katie has been cremated and public visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, where the family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at the Orth Farm near Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Waverly Pet Rescue and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019