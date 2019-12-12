|
Kay Ann Brandos
Des Moines
Kay Ann Brandos, 63, passed away December 7, 2019. She was born in Waterloo, IA on September 21, 1956 to Lois (Jones) and Roy Brandos. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1975 and then from the Hawkeye Institute of Technology in Waterloo, IA. Kay moved to Des Moines in 1978 and worked various positions in customer service and retail, and then worked for 13 years for Blue Cross in the claims area.
In her free time, Kay enjoyed sewing, embroidery and cross stitch. She was also a huge fan of anything Disney and once won an all-expense paid trip to Disney in Florida from Hy-Vee. Kay, her son Seth, niece Amy and friend Jean all attended the trip. Years later, Kay took her grandchildren to Disney. She was a devoted Disney fan and a doting grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Seth (Michelle Stiles) Brandos; grandchildren, Carson and Alex; brothers, David (Linda) and Lee (Deb) Brandos; her aunt, Darlene Jones; life-long friend, Jean Schroeder; her nieces and nephews; and other family members. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, her uncle Harley Jones; and nephew, Chad Brandos.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019