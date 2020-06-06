Ken Thomsen of Des Moines, formerly of Waverly, passed away on May 29, 2020, in Des Moines.



Ken Thomsen, 88, was born June 29, 1931, in Lone Rock. He served in the United States Army as First Lieutenant, until his honorable discharge.



He loved being outdoors, spending his time fishing, golfing, camping, and biking with his family. He never missed an opportunity to enjoy fellowship with his coffee group.



Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Thomsen; his children, Kim (Debbie) Thomsen, Penny Thomsen, and Brian (Pam) Thomsen; his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Susie and Andrew Thomsen; and his two sisters, Verda Bell Thomsen and Genevieve Hughes.



Services for Ken will be held at a future date in Waverly.



Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Andrews Children's Clinic, 75 West Calle de Las Trendas Green Valley, AZ 85614, 520-648-3242,, or Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, 505 Fifth Ave., Suite 444 Des Moines, IA 50309, 515-288-1846.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store