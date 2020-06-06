Keen Thomsen
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ken Thomsen of Des Moines, formerly of Waverly, passed away on May 29, 2020, in Des Moines.

Ken Thomsen, 88, was born June 29, 1931, in Lone Rock. He served in the United States Army as First Lieutenant, until his honorable discharge.

He loved being outdoors, spending his time fishing, golfing, camping, and biking with his family. He never missed an opportunity to enjoy fellowship with his coffee group.

Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Thomsen; his children, Kim (Debbie) Thomsen, Penny Thomsen, and Brian (Pam) Thomsen; his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Susie and Andrew Thomsen; and his two sisters, Verda Bell Thomsen and Genevieve Hughes.

Services for Ken will be held at a future date in Waverly.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Andrews Children's Clinic, 75 West Calle de Las Trendas Green Valley, AZ 85614, 520-648-3242,, or Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, 505 Fifth Ave., Suite 444 Des Moines, IA 50309, 515-288-1846.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved