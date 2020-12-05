Keith F. Sebilsky, 95, of Waverly, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Readlyn.
Keith was born July 25, 1925, on the family farm north of Waverly the son of Frank and Mabel (Grapp) Sebilsky. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1943. On September 30, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marlyn Scharp at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. He farmed the home ground well into his 70s. Marlyn passed away June 15, 2019.
His years of love and hard work on the homestead paid off as he was awarded with a Century Farm designation in the summer of 2020.
Keith is survived by one son, Vernon (Cathy) Sebilsky, of Waverly, one daughter, Bonita (Kevin McCann) Sebilsky, of Readlyn, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, two sisters, Frances Montgomery, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and Mary Brecht, of Waverly. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mabel Sebilsky, wife Marlyn, son Steven Allen Sebilsky, brother Leon Sebilsky, and sisters Dorothy Anderson and Grace Regenold.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, private services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Deacon Phil Paladino presiding. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
