Keith M. Baskins, 92, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Community Church of Hudson with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the church or Allen Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 21, 2019