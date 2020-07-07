1/
Kenneth Miller
Kenneth Miller, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation with proper social distancing will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post and also for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the post. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
