Kevin Joel Henriksen, 48, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.
He was born August 27, 1970, at Beale Air Force Base, California, the son of Bruce and Karen (Mennen) Henriksen. Kevin was a 1988 graduate of Janesville High School and earned his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1992 from the University of Iowa. He studied secondary education for Math/Physics at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia and was working on his M.A. degree in Math Education at the University of Northern Iowa. Kevin worked for Eagle Point in Dubuque, Pearson in both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, and had been a teacher in Australia, Thailand, Ecuador, Peru and Columbia.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Bruce and Karen Henriksen, of Cedar Falls; his sister, Ramona (Brian) Mitchell, of Grinnell; his nephew, Alex Mitchell, of Los Angeles, and his niece, Beth Mitchell, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; his special friend, Lidia, of Peru, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lester and Jeanette Mennen; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Hazel Henriksen; his aunt, Karen W. Henriksen; his cousin, Cindy Deuser, and his second cousins, Maggie and Emma Deuser.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Janesville Riviera-Roose Events Center in Janesville, with burial at Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service in Janesville. Memorials may be directed to the Gardner Neuroscience Institute at the University of Cincinnati Health Center, Cincinnati, or Cedar Valley Friends of the Family Center, Waverly. The family requests no flowers or plants. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 15, 2019