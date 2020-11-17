1/1
Kevin Shonka
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Shonka, 59 of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Tripoli.

Kevin was born on January 3, 1961, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Paul and LaDonna (Hogan) Shonka. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. He graduated in 1979 from Tripoli High School. He was united in marriage to Susan M. Jacob on October 8, 1983, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

He previously worked at Bantam (Terex), Dick's Petroleum, and Midway Implement. He retired in February of 2019 from New Hampton Red Power after more than 20 years. He also farmed with his father and brother, Dale, for many years.

He was a member of the Wapsi Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and playing cards. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, especially giving them tractor rides.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Sue Shonka, of Tripoli; a daughter, Kasey (Chad) Widdel, of Denver; a son, Jacob (fiancé, Micah Wieditz) Shonka, of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Gunner, Jovie and Hattie Widdel, numerous brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and his wife's family.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Joan Meyer, an infant brother, Richard Shonka and his father and mother in law, Charles and Shirley Jacob.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. There will be a visitation from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to the memorial service on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved