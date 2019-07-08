Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirsten (Christensen) Hafermann. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 301 First St. NW Waverly , IA Funeral 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 301 First St. NW Waverly , IA Send Flowers Obituary

Kirsten Hafermann, 81, of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her residence in Waverly.



Kirsten (Christensen) Hafermann was born to Mary and Anders Peder Christensen on September 20, 1937, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Mary and Anders Peder were a very successful duo, owning an importing and wholesale business. As their daughters Ellen, Tove, Kirsten and Inger were born, Mary turned her attention to caring for them full time. Kirsten's affinity for languages and other cultures was evident as early as her high school years, graduating with a focus in business and foreign languages in 1959. Immediately following graduation, she moved to Germany where she worked thru 1960, then moved to work in England thru 1962. She decided to return to Denmark to attend Bible School and worked in her dad's business for a few months.



1963 was a seminal year for Kirsten. She made the decision to dedicate her life to service and accepted a call to serve as a missionary for the Danish Mission Society in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania, northwestern diocese in Bukoba, Tanzania. Upon her arrival in Dar es Salaam, she enrolled in a three-month course of Swahili where she met Pastor Herbert Hafermann and they were quickly engaged. Kirsten and Herb were married on July 25, 1964, in Kisarawe where he had been assigned as District Pastor of the Uzaramo-Uluguru Synod. From that point on, Kirsten dedicated her life to working with and supporting Herb in his missionary work, as a volunteer in administrative roles, as a teacher in the adult leadership program, as a leader of women's' projects, providing educational opportunities for young people, AIDS work through Faraja Trust, and being a mother.



Kirsten and Herb lived in the U.S. on sabbaticals in 1971, 1986, and 1992 in Dubuque, Waverly and Isssaquah, Washington. In 1972 she worked toward her degree at Clarke College while Herb taught and secured an MST degree at Wartburg Seminary. They returned to Tanzania in July 1972 to the Lutheran Junior Seminary then located at Vuga in Usambara mountains. In November 1975 they moved with the school to Morogoro. In 1977 the Lutheran World Federation meeting was held in Dar es Salaam where Kirsten was instrumental in facilitating the preparation of the meeting. During the 1986 sabbatical, Kirsten achieved her BA degree at Wartburg College while Herb taught. Upon their return to Morogoro, Herb was assigned to head the language school (in addition to his teaching) and Kirsten served as secretary (doing most of the administrative work).



In 1988 they adopted their sons Delmar, 10, and Belarmino, 8, from Guatemala. Both boys later graduated from the Lutheran Junior Seminary and Wartburg College. In 2003, Kirsten retired and moved to Waverly where she lived an active life volunteering both at church and in the community until her passing. Having lived and worked in a cross-cultural and global community since 1959, Kirsten always found it a very challenging and rewarding way of life.



She is survived by her two sons, Delmar and Belarmino, of Cedar Falls and Waverly, her three sisters, Ellen, Tove, and Inger, of Denmark, grandchildren Isabela, Gabriela, Lionel Rafael, and Katarina, of Cedar Falls.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School in Waverly, with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School. Memorials may be directed to either ELCA World Hunger, St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School or Diers/Hafermann Endowed Scholarship at Wartburg College and online condolences may be left at



