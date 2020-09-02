1/1
Larry Dean Taylor
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Dean Taylor, 82, of rural Waverly, passed away on, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home near Waverly from complications of Multiple Myeloma. This day was also his 61st wedding anniversary.

Larry was born on May 18, 1938, at Franklin County Hospital, Hampton, the son of Louis and Mae (McCormick) Taylor. He was baptized at Shell Rock United Methodist Church and attended Shell Rock School.

Larry was united in marriage to Donna Lou Liddle on August 30, 1959, at The Little Brown Church, Nashua. He was employed at Waverly Gravel and Ready Mix from April 1959 to September 1983, then at Happel Excavating from 1984 until his retirement in 2010. Larry was a very hard worker and also farmed for 30 years.

Larry was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing UNO. However, his favorite was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna; two daughters, Barbara (Kevin) St. John, of Shell Rock, and Nancy Taylor, of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Andrew (Natalie) St. John, of Ankeny, and Erica St. John, of Cedar Falls; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Taylor St. John of Ankeny; one sister, Kathleen (Dennis) Hobson, of Greene; two brothers, Tom (Pam) Taylor, of Shell Rock, and Jerold (Linda) Taylor, of Greene; two sisters-in-law, Judy Taylor, of Clarksville, and Jeannie Taylor, of Shell Rock; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two children in infancy, Terry Dean and Karla Kay Taylor; his parents; stepmother, Pearl Taylor; sister, Barbara (Chris) Gilchrist; and three brothers, Chester, Bill and James Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Social distancing and wearing masks is strongly encouraged. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved