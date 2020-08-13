1/1
Larry Lee "Weed" Wedemeier
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry "Weed" Wedemeier, 76, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison in Allison, Iowa.

Larry Lee Wedemeier was born on January 14, 1944, the son of Raymond and Esther (Schwartz) Wedemeier in Waverly, Iowa. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1962 and graduated from Winona State University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Larry served with the US Army on April 23, 1968, during the Vietnam War until his discharge on February 20, 1970. On November 28, 1970, he was united in marriage to Jeanenne Seeliger in Spring Valley, Minnesota. He also graduated from VA School, graduating in 1979 in mechanics and agriculture. Weed farmed his entire life and did several other jobs along the way including, Owner/Operator of Wedemeier Trucking, Moine Electric, Cliff's Place, Larry's Texaco, Uhlenhopp Truck Lines and at Bellinger Trucking.

Survivors are his children, Dan Wedemeier of Waverly and JoLynn (Dana) Dorman of Waverly; four grandchildren, Jacob Luck, Brock Luck, Gavin Wedemeier and Zander Wedemeier and brother, Jerry (Darlene) Wedemeier of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jeanenne in 1993.

Larry has been cremated and there will be a public visitation on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Private family burial will be Saturday at St. John Lutheran Cemetery – Western Douglas rural Plainfield. Military rites will be conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the Wedemeier family for a later designation in Weed's name. Online condolences maybe left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Wedemeier family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved