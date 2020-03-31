|
Larry Lou Moine, 77, passed away as a result of an ATV accident on his home acreage in Nashua, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Larry was born November 11, 1942 to Albert and Evelyn Moine in Nashua, Iowa. He was raised on a farm in the Republic Church area where he learned the value of hard work both dairy and crops. He and his two brothers and sister rode horses to country school. Following 8th grade, Larry attended Nashua High School with the NHS class of 1961. Some of his fondest early memories were the Moine and Myers family gatherings with his much loved grandparents, uncles, aunts and many cousins. One of Larry's childhood memories was their family vacation to visit Aunt Kate and Uncle Louie in California on their pear farm.
His high school sweetheart, Winnett Carpenter, became his bride on September 8, 1963. The newlyweds resided south of Plainfield. To this union two children were born, Travis and Traci.
Larry worked as a machinist at both Hydrotile and John Deere Tractor Works. He became a licensed certified electrician. For many years he had a successful career owning and maintaining "Moine Electric" in and around the Plainfield area. Farming has always been a major part of his life. Larry and his family raised dairy cows, hogs, sheep, horses, angora goats, and chickens.
Larry was a member of the Plainfield Volunteer Firemen, Plainfield Sportsmen Club, NE Iowa Tractor Pulling Association and Plainfield Highwaymen.
Other passions Larry enjoyed were horse racing/riding, snowmobiling, motorcycles and mini bikes, fishing, camping and cabins, tractor pulling, classic cars and tractors, home restoration, four wheelers, making maple syrup, garden tractors and most recently raising rabbits. If you knew Larry well enough, you may have been invited to eat at the "Roadkill Cafe."
He is survived by his wife Winnett of 56 years, son Travis (Marnie) of Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter Traci (Ken) of Memphis, Tennessee, grandkids Chelsee Mendenhall, Austin Lipkowitz, Preston Lipkowitz, three step grandkids, one sister Sandra (Leroy) Cerwinske and several nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Evelyn Moine, and Brothers Roland and Bernard Moine.
There will be a private family burial of memorial ashes. At a later date there will be a Celebration of Life.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020