|
|
Larry W. Kuhlmann,79 of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family on October 22, 2019 at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Larry was born on February 1, 1940, in rural Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Harold and Melba (Poock) Kuhlmann. He attended elementary school through 8th grade at Immanuel Lutheran Klinger and then went on to Readlyn High School, graduating in 1958. Following high school, he served in the United States Army Reserves. Larry was united in marriage to Imogene Ann Heineman on February 5th, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He worked at John Deere and Wuttke Chrysler in Sumner. In 1970, Larry and Imy started Larry's Skelly in Readlyn. Together they owned and operated the service station until Imy passed away in March of 2010. Larry sold the business in 2014 to his two sons, Steve and Tom and semi-retired. Larry enjoyed auto repair, attending car shows and pontoon rides while spending time at their trailer near Harpers' Ferry. He especially enjoyed family time and spending time with his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Larry is survived by a son, Steve (Lisa Schares) Kuhlmann of rural Readlyn, Iowa; a daughter, Kim (Tom) Rourke of Fairbank, Iowa; a son, Tom (Karen) Kuhlmann of rural Tripoli, Iowa; and a son, Kevin (Sandy) Kuhlmann of Sully, Iowa; fourteen grandchildren, Erica (William) Dawsen and their children, Edith and George; Lindsey Kuhlmann, David (Kristi) Kuhlmann Joseph (Emmy) Kuhlmann, Andrew (Cassie) Rourke and their daughter, MacKenzie; Kelly Rourke, and Troy (Therressa Garthoff) Rourke and her son, Braydon; Kalais (Dwight) Slaubaugh and their daughter, Toma; Lexis Kuhlmann, McKenna Kuhlmann, Kassidy (Griffen Cabalka) Kuhlmann, Landen Kuhlmann, Canyon Kuhlmann and Blaize Kuhlmann; two brothers, Virgil (Judy) Kuhlmann of Readlyn, Iowa and Darel (Marlene) Kuhlmann of Dunkerton, Iowa; one sister, Carol (Larry) Wilharm of rural Sumner, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Brunscheon of Denver, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Leon (Mary) Heineman of Readlyn, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother in law, Harold and Ruth Heineman; his wife, Imogene Kuhlmann, a sister in infancy, one sister-in-law, Corella Kuhlmann and a brother-in-law, Werner Brunscheon.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, rural Readlyn. Burial will be held in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Klinger. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger and also for one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019