Laura Ellen (Garred) Hemmes, 74, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020, in her home due to a glioblastoma brain tumor.
Laura was born in Manistee, Michigan, on June 3, 1945; she was the first of five children born to Rev. Willard and Arlene (Holmes) Garred. The family moved to Hartford, Connecticut for Laura's elementary school years. They lived in Denmark, Kansas, for several years before moving to Hampton, Iowa. Laura graduated from CAL (Latimer) High School in 1963 and then attended Grand View College for two years; she received her B.A. degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1968 and did graduate work at UNI. On June 11, 1965, Laura married her high school sweetheart, Bill Hemmes, and they moved to Aplington, IA, where he was teaching. Two years later they moved to Waverly, IA, where they have resided ever since. Laura taught Family and Consumer Science at Tripoli High School and then stayed home with her children when they were born.
Several years later, Laura began teaching GED classes part-time. This led to a more full-time job teaching GED and working with the adult literacy program through Hawkeye Community College. She also set up classes and developed curriculum for businesses which needed to upgrade the skills of their employees. Later she worked in the Workforce Development office with unemployed and underemployed workers.
Laura has been a member of Waverly Health Center Hospital Auxiliary Board, Waverly's Friends of the Library Board, and Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was passionate about travel, so she had been to all 50 states and more than 50 foreign countries. She enjoyed quilting and also belonged to two book clubs. Laura's friends will remember her as a gracious hostess who served a great lasagna.
Laura is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Bill Hemmes of Waverly; her two children: Holly (Frank) Hansen of Des Moines and Marc (Diana Laughlin) Hemmes of Estes Park, CO; her mother Arlene Garred of Des Moines; her siblings: Al (Leslie) Garred of Lafayette, LA; Melanie (Karl) Kopperud of Palmer, Alaska; and Rose (John) Walter of Shenandoah, IA, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Willard Garred, and her sister, Margaret (Peg) Hines.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial of cremains will be later in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly or Grand View University in Des Moines. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020