Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Bartels, Good Shepherd Chapel
Waverly, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Bartels, Good Shepherd Chapel
Waverly, IA
Burial
Following Services
Harlington Cemetery
Waverly, IA
Laura L. Clewell

Laura L. Clewell Obituary
Laura L. Clewell, age 97, of Plainfield, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4th, at Bartels, Good Shepherd Chapel, in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Laura's family for future designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019
