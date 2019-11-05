|
Laura L. Clewell, age 97, of Plainfield, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa of natural causes.
Laura was born on January 20, 1922, near Sumner, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Marie (Tegtmeier) Heinemann. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Tripoli, Iowa. At the age of three, the family moved to Tripoli where they lived until 1935, when they moved back to farm near Sumner. Laura attended grade school in the Tripoli Public Schools and graduated from Tripoli High School in 1939. After her schooling she continued living at home where she helped around the farm. On January 6, 1942, Laura was united in marriage to Eldon L. Clewell at St. John's Lutheran Church in Tripoli. The couple lived on a farm north of Waverly for twelve years prior to buying their own farm near Plainfield in 1955. The couple farmed together until retiring in 1984 and moved into Plainfield. In 2007, they moved to Linden Place at Bartels in Waverly.
Laura was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Laura enjoyed traveling the country with Eldon for many years on many different bus tours.
Laura's memory is honored by three daughters, Judy (Leon) Glaspie of Plainfield, Iowa, Joyce Klinetobe of Fremont, Nebraska and Jeanette (Richard) Pagel of Plainfield, Iowa; 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Delores Heinemann and Gerry Clewell. Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eldon (May 9, 2008); granddaughter, Jolette Henry; great-granddaughter, Mariah Henry; brother, Lawrence Heinemann; four sisters, Malinda Rieck, Esther Barnhart, Alice Jacobsen and Marie Smelcer.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4th, at Bartels, Good Shepherd Chapel, in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Laura's family for future designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019