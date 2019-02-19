Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVera Lillian (Kuethe) Schneider. View Sign

LaVera Lillian Schneider, age 98, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.

LaVera was born on May 30, 1920, rural Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Emma (Niemann) Kuethe. She was raised on the family farm near Waverly where LaVera was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1939. On September 1, 1940, LaVera was united in marriage to Jacob G. Schneider at St. Paul's Lutheran Church by Pastor Schluter. LaVera owned and operated Waverly Monument Company for twenty years, running it out of her home and was involved in the initial start-up of Schneider Milling in Waverly

LaVera's memory is honored by: daughter, Vicki Bark of Waverly; three sons, Gary (Barbara) Schneider of Waverly, Keith (Sally) Schneider of Waverly, and Dennis (Barbara) Schneider of Benbrook, Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Carey Bark; brother, Raymond Kuethe; and four sisters, Esther Arns, Ruth Podlewski, Lenora Lynes, and Luella Collins.

LaVera has been cremated and memorial services will be held at a future date and time at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial of her cremains will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.

