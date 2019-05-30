Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVera Lillian (Kuethe) Schneider. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Send Flowers Obituary

LaVera Lillian Schneider, 98, of Waverly, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.



LaVera was born on May 30, 1920, rural Waverly, the daughter of Carl and Emma (Niemann) Kuethe. She was raised on the family farm near Waverly where LaVera was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1939. On Sept. 1, 1940, LaVera was united in marriage to Jacob G. Schneider at St. Paul's Lutheran Church by Pastor Schlueter. LaVera owned and operated Waverly Monument Company for 20 years, running it out of her home and was involved in the initial start-up of Schneider Milling in Waverly.



LaVera's memory is honored by: daughter, Vicki Bark, of Waverly; three sons, Gary (Barbara) Schneider, of Waverly, Keith (Sally) Schneider, of Waverly, and Dennis (Barbara) Schneider, of Benbrook, Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Carey Bark; brother, Raymond Kuethe; four sisters, Esther Arns, Ruth Podlewski, Lenora Lynes, and Luella Collins; grandchildren, Sherry DeHoet and Rick Schneider and great grandson, Adam Schneider.



LaVera has been cremated and memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial of her cremains will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at LaVera Lillian Schneider, 98, of Waverly, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.LaVera was born on May 30, 1920, rural Waverly, the daughter of Carl and Emma (Niemann) Kuethe. She was raised on the family farm near Waverly where LaVera was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1939. On Sept. 1, 1940, LaVera was united in marriage to Jacob G. Schneider at St. Paul's Lutheran Church by Pastor Schlueter. LaVera owned and operated Waverly Monument Company for 20 years, running it out of her home and was involved in the initial start-up of Schneider Milling in Waverly.LaVera's memory is honored by: daughter, Vicki Bark, of Waverly; three sons, Gary (Barbara) Schneider, of Waverly, Keith (Sally) Schneider, of Waverly, and Dennis (Barbara) Schneider, of Benbrook, Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Carey Bark; brother, Raymond Kuethe; four sisters, Esther Arns, Ruth Podlewski, Lenora Lynes, and Luella Collins; grandchildren, Sherry DeHoet and Rick Schneider and great grandson, Adam Schneider.LaVera has been cremated and memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial of her cremains will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Waverly Democrat on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Waverly Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close