LaVera Lillian Schneider, 98, of Waverly, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.
LaVera was born on May 30, 1920, rural Waverly, the daughter of Carl and Emma (Niemann) Kuethe. She was raised on the family farm near Waverly where LaVera was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1939. On Sept. 1, 1940, LaVera was united in marriage to Jacob G. Schneider at St. Paul's Lutheran Church by Pastor Schlueter. LaVera owned and operated Waverly Monument Company for 20 years, running it out of her home and was involved in the initial start-up of Schneider Milling in Waverly.
LaVera's memory is honored by: daughter, Vicki Bark, of Waverly; three sons, Gary (Barbara) Schneider, of Waverly, Keith (Sally) Schneider, of Waverly, and Dennis (Barbara) Schneider, of Benbrook, Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Carey Bark; brother, Raymond Kuethe; four sisters, Esther Arns, Ruth Podlewski, Lenora Lynes, and Luella Collins; grandchildren, Sherry DeHoet and Rick Schneider and great grandson, Adam Schneider.
LaVera has been cremated and memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial of her cremains will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on May 30, 2019