LaVonne Louise Barkhoff, age 95, of Waverly, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

LaVonne was born on March 11, 1923, in Farnhamville, Iowa, the daughter of Henry F. and Louise Anna (Naefke) Mosel. LaVonne was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Farnhamville. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Faith. LaVonne attended rural schools and then graduated from Lohrville Consolidated School in 1940. She attended Iowa State Teachers School (UNI) for one year and then began her teaching career. LaVonne taught in both rural and community schools, spending her last fourteen years at the Denver Community School District. During the last years she attended the University of Northern Iowa and attained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1966. LaVonne was awarded the Outstanding Elementary Teacher Award in 1972. LaVonne was an avid gardener, earning her Master Gardener Certificate.

LaVonne married Archie A. Barkhoff on June 22, 1946, in Callender, Iowa. To this union were born four children; Marshall, Rise', Rebecca and Gretchen

LaVonne's memory is honored by: three daughters, Rise' (Ken Hazlett) Barkhoff, of Lake Forest, Illinois, Rebecca Laas of Waverly, and Gretchen (Steven) Bonebrake of Grimes, Iowa; five grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; two sisters, Iona Lusmann of Farnhamville and Audrey Ressler of Lawrence, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Archie in February 2018; son, Marshall in 2007; and two sisters, Doloris Ness and Lois Peterson. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where the family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Good Shepherd Chapel on Friday. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1, at Bartels Good Shepherd Chapel in Waverly with Pastor Sandra Burroughs officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to LaVonne's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.

218 2nd St. SE

Waverly , IA 50677

