Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Basten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Peter "Pete" Basten


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Peter "Pete" Basten Obituary
Lawrence Peter "Pete" Basten, 94 of Waverly, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Manor Care in Waterloo.

Pete was born on May 7, 1925, in Oelwein, the son of Peter Joseph and Lorena (Klinger) Basten. At an early age, Pete's mother died, and his dad being a railroader, couldn't take care of the two children, Gloria and Pete, so they came to Waverly to live at the Lutheran Children's Home. Pete attended the Waverly school system and in the ninth grade started working as a mechanic for Henry Roever in Roever's Garage. During his sophomore year in high school, Pete was drafted into the U.S. Army on September 23, 1943, during World War II. He served in the European Theater of War, was wounded, captured as a Prisoner of War by the German Army, later recaptured by the by the U.S. Armed Forces, and discharged on October 9, 1945. He returned to Waverly where he continued working for Roever's Garage where he spent the next 22 years. Pete then worked for several years as a mechanic for Whitney-Juhl Tractor Co., in Waverly, and then for the next 24 years worked for the City of Waverly in the Electrical Utilities Department, retiring in 1987.

Pete is survived by his dear friends, Melissa and Steve Wilkens of Denver. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Lorena and his sister, Gloria Landon.

Pete's wishes were to be cremated with no formal services and burial of his cremains to be held in the VA Cemetery in Van Meter. Memorials may be directed to Pete's name to P.O. Box 243, Waverly, IA.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family and online condolences for Pete may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now