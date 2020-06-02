Leona Maye Cook, of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at age 76. Leona was a long-time resident of Waverly and spend her last years at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Lee was born on July 17, 1943, in Clinton, the daughter of Keith and Dorothy (Fisher) Cook. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1961 and received her degree in Education from Upper Iowa University in 1965. She was united in marriage to William C. Cook on January 2, 1965 in Clinton.
Lee was a dedicated teacher of second grade for Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools beginning in 1967 at Lincoln Elementary School, then on to Southeast and finally at Carey. Later in her career she taught special education at West Cedar, Shell Rock, and St. Paul; retiring from teaching in 2006. Along with her husband Bill, she owned and operated the Denver Hardware store from 1980 until 2006 when they both retired. Bill passed away on August 27, 2014.
Lee is survived by her mother, Dorothy Nelson of Clinton, two daughters: Christina McBurney of Winterset and Cherie (Keenan) Flint of Hiawatha, four grandchildren: Dylan, Dietrich, Maleigha, and Merissa (Colin) Parry, a great-granddaughter, Raelynn Parry, her sister, Ida Jane (Paul) Howson and brother, Greg (Cathy) Nelson, both of Camanche. Lee was preceded in death her father, Keith Cook, her husband, William C. Cook, and son, Chad Thomas Cook.
A private memorial service will be held at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home, 302 Third Ave. S. in Clinton on June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. followed by burial of cremains at Oakland Cemetery in Clinton. Flowers and condolences may be directed to Snell-Zornig www.snellzornig.com
Memorials may be directed to Leona's family via Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, IA 50677. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisted the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.