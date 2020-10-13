1/1
Leonard Charles Burrier
1930 - 2020
Leonard Charles Burrier, 90, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.

Leonard was born on February 15, 1930, in a log cabin in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Harry Sr. and Helen (Humble) Burrier. Leonard left home at age 14 to go to work on Randall Dam in South Dakota and then harvesting wheat in Kansas. On May 31, 1951, Leonard was united in marriage to Donna Voigts at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vilmar, Iowa. As an adult, Leonard was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Vilmar and graduated from the Green High School. In August of 1951, Leonard entered the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. Most of his life Leonard farmed, starting out farming near Vilmar and in 1965, bought his own farm near Waverly, Iowa. While farming, Leonard also worked for Heckman Reynolds Construction in Charles City, Iowa, Shield/Bantam Crane in Waverly, Iowa, Parcel in Waverly, and for 30 years at Carnation/Nestlé in Waverly. Leonard retired in 1992.

Leonard's memory is honored by: fiancée Marilyn Meier, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; daughter, Valerie (Jim) Mormann, of Pittsburg, Missouri; two sons, David Burrier, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Dan Burrier, of Davenport, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Nixt, of Arizona, Irene Burrier, of California, and Florence Wing, of Nebraska; and a brother, Harry Burrier, of New Mexico. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Donna Burrier in 2008; son, Tom Burrier; granddaughter, Emily Mormann; two sisters, Darlene Kalvig and Verna Pint; and a brother, Larry Burrier.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, from 10-11 a.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Larry Trachte officiating. The service will be streamed live on Kaiser-Corson Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Waverly Area Veterans Group giving honors. Social distancing and wearing a mask is recommended. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
