Leone M. Klein, 101, of Cedar Falls, and formerly of Tripoli, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with Rev. Dennis Hanson officiating. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery-Siegel, rural Tripoli. Visitation will precede the service on Saturday at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made in Leone's name to the Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice or New Aldaya Lifescapes. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Leone Mathilda, daughter of George and Thada (Behrends) Seehusen was born December 1, 1917, in Center Junction. She was baptized December 30, 1917, and confirmed March 20, 1932. Leone received her early education in several different country schools prior to graduating from Viola High School. On November 10, 1938, she was united in marriage with Rev. William H. Klein in Castle Grove by Rev. W.H. Klein Sr.. The couple's first call was in Coatsburg, Illinois, after that they moved to Martinsdale, Carthage, Illinois, Altamont, Illinois, Tripoli, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and West Liberty. Following retiring from the ministry, the couple moved to Tripoli. She also was involved in several Church's Circles and taught Sunday School. Leone and Rev. William served as foster parents to several children. Leone enjoyed horses, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. She was involved with a program through the University of Northern Iowa called S.A.G.E. UNIversity; (Seniors Acquire Generational Experiences) where she was able to share her life story with several students. Leone had a strong faith and she lived a life led by that faith. She was a wonderful listener and her greatest joy came from being a Mother.
Leone is survived by her children, Liz Klein, of Tripoli, Cyril (Kathy) Klein, of Cedar Falls, Joel (Margie West) Klein, of Waterloo, Retha (Ted Hirschey) Springer, of Roanoke, Indiana, Deborah (Donald) Miller, of Searcy, Arkansas, and Jonathan Klein, of Hebron, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Dawn) Klein, Jill (Todd) Boisen, Michael (Vina) Klein, Matt and Tony Springer, Stacey Miller, and Chad (Erin) Miller; 10 great-grandchildren, Taylor Klein, Tanner (Bailey) Klein, Jena (Nathan Graham) Boisen, John Boisen, Oliver and Alby Klein, Belle, Memphis and Chloe Springer, and Logan Miller; brother, Paul (Dee) Seehusen, of Anaheim, California, sister-in-law, Frances Seehusen, of Clear Lake; and several nieces, nephews and foster children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. William, in 1990; son, Leroy in 1991; and three siblings, Mahlon Seehusen, Marvin Seehusen, and Lorna Siebel.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019