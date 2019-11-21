|
|
Leslie Margaret Beebe, 48, of La Jolla, California, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence.
Leslie was born October 23, 1971, in San Diego, California, the daughter of George Jay and Kathleen Mina (Graham) Beebe, both originally from Waverly. She was baptized in June of 1972 at the Methodist Church in Lake City, Minnesota. She attended Francis Parker School in San Diego and Grossmont High School. She earned a BA at San Diego State, where she was very active in student government. She earned an MA from San Francisco State University where she majored in Middle Eastern Studies and Conflict Resolution.
Leslie was an editor and freelance writer in San Francisco and San Diego. She also worked in web services and proofreading, was an office administrator, and loved poems. Writing poetry and participating in poetry workshops while helping others with their works, consumed the bulk of her final years. She was published in several books and was the most proud of her opus called "Hawkeye Summer," a story of her childhood years in Waverly.
Leslie loved reading about WWII Veterans, the PGA Tour, Iowa Hawkeye football and all things vintage. She enjoyed studying the history of the English Royals and the Queen was her idol. The Eagles were her go-to band. She enjoyed attending and scoring San Diego Padres baseball games and had a special place in her heart for Francis Parker Elementary School. She spent time studying in Guanajuato and perfecting her Spanish.
She loved to travel and had been to all 48 contiguous states by age 16 and visited many foreign countries. Her Iowa summers were spent in the Waverly library and pool, riding her bike near the Cedar River, and on scores of Iowa golf courses with her Dad.
Fiercely independent and supportive of the underdog, she was generous to a fault and helped many, many others in their life struggles.
In her own words "Poet and book lover, talk radio junkie, lover of all things vintage. Throw in PGA Golf and the Iowa Hawkeyes and you have quite an eclectic mix."
Leslie is survived by her parents, George and Kathleen Beebe of Del Mar, California, her sister, Lauren Cathrine Beebe and her husband Bryan Klekota of Del Mar, California, two nieces, Alexandra Beebe Klekota (age 5) and Annabelle Beebe Klekota (age 3), of Del Mar, California. She is preceded in death by her Grandmother Margaret Strotman Beebe, Grandfather Norman G. Beebe, Grandmother Effie Eckhoff Graham, and Grandfather Donald C. Graham, all of Waverly, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. The family will greet friends for an hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Friday. Following the funeral service, a graveside service will be held at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, Iowa, followed by lunch at the East Bremer Diner. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Waverly Public Library (Children's Section), www.waverlyia.com/public-library 1500 West Bremer Avenue, Waverly, Iowa 50677. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019