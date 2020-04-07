|
|
Lester Leisinger, 90, of rural Waverly, Iowa, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Les was born on May 25, 1929, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Emil and Emma (Beyer) Leisinger. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran in Bremer. He attended parochial school at Trinity Lutheran and then started helping his parents with farming. He also worked with his father doing carpentry work. He served in the United States Marines from 1952-1954. He was united in marriage to Velda Elaine Huebner on July 25, 1955, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. After their marriage, the couple farmed in the Waverly area and Les was a longtime seed salesman with Crow's (later Channel Seed).
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting events. He was an avid fan and cheered on the Twin, Cubs, Hawkeyes and Cyclones. He loved to visit and play cards, especially Schafkopf.
Les is survived by his wife, Velda Leisinger of Waverly, three daughters, Terri (Don) Meister of Tripoli; Tammy (Matt) Blasberg of Waverly; and Janelle (John) Heine of Waverly; a son, Jonathan (Toni) Leisinger of Council Bluffs; eleven grandchildren, Joseph Heine, Kourtney Meister, Justin (Aimee) Heine, Cody Meister, Keaton (Sierra) Leisinger, Christopher Meister, Olivia Leisinger, James (Jade) Heine, Cory Meister, Jessica Heine and Emma Leisinger; six great grandchildren, Kamrie, Jackson, Jordyn, Nolan, Bentley, and Eveley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Harold and Robert Leisinger; his sisters, Grace Zars, Darlene Teitje, Gladys Hesse; a son, Thomas Leisinger, two daughters in infancy, Pamela and Julie; a great grandson, Zion Leisinger; his brothers-in-law, Reinhardt Zars, Marvin Tietje, Arlin Hesse, Cliff Patrick, Leonard Huck, Herb Mock, and Milton Hueber; his sisters-in-law, Marlys Leisinger and Melba Huebner.
Due to state and federal restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private graveside services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Artesian, rural Waverly with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. There will be a Celebration of Lester's life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family, Cedar Valley Hospice, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Artesian.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020