Linda Kay Drewelow age 69 of New Hampton, IA died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home.
A private family funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Fry celebrating the service. Please join the family by watching our Facebook Live Stream. Interment will follow the service at the New Hampton City Cemetery.
A private family visitation will occur Thursday evening at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Linda was born in Waverly, IA and grew up in Janesville, IA. She was the daughter of Ralph and Grace (McRoberts) Ragsdale. She was one of six daughters. In 1969 Linda graduated from Janesville High School. After high school, she went to beauty school in Cedar Falls and worked in quite a few different beauty parlors in the Cedar Valley, mostly in Waverly. She also worked at Walmart in Waverly where she met a lot of her friends. Later in life she went on to work at Pamida and Shopko in New Hampton.
In 1973 she married Dennis Keeler. The couple lived in Waverly for a few years and later divorced. Linda then met David Drewelow while in Lawler one evening. She really enjoyed Dave's company and loved spending time with him. They got married on February 2, 2015 in New Hampton, IA.
Linda absolutely loved cardinals, she also loved to do word searches and cross word puzzles. She would also crochet beautiful afghans for all of her and Dave's family members. Along with crocheting she enjoyed playing computer games and going to visit their relatives. She will be missed by many.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dave Drewelow of New Hampton, IA; one son, Jim (Tammy) Keeler of Gladbrook, IA; one step-son, Stephen (Valerie) Drewelow of Golden, CO; six grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Ragsdale of Milo, IA, Kathy (Jack) Hovey of Cedar Falls, IA, Nancy Ragsdale of Janesville, IA.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020