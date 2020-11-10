1/1
Linda Lou (Nichols) Stroud
1946 - 2020
Linda Lou Stroud, 74, of Waverly, died Friday, November 6, at home.

Linda was born on July 20, 1946, in New Hampton, the daughter of William and Opal (Stevenson) Nichols.

Linda attended Janesville High school where she graduated in 1964. She also attended Gates business school, where she graduated in 1964.

Linda was married to James F. Stroud on May 27, 1965, at the Janesville Methodist Church in Janesville, Iowa. They lived in various places throughout the country as Jim served in the US Air Force, including Nebraska, Arkansas, Colorado and Alaska. They settled in Iowa after Jim's honorable discharge in 1971 and eventually built a home on an acreage outside of Waverly where they raised their 4 children.

Linda ran a furniture upholstery business with her twin sister out of her home for several years, which was aptly named Linda's Upholstery.

She later spent time working for the City of Waverly, and also worked for Hy-Vee in Waverly.

Linda loved to sew and was an accomplished seamstress. She was highly sought after for her beautiful wedding and bridesmaids' dresses. If you could imagine it, Linda could sew it. From seat covers to karate uniforms, from prom dresses to book bags. There was no limit to her talents. Her collection of fabric was epic.

Linda was a lifetime member of the Janesville United Methodist Church and was diligent in her faith. She was active within the church, helping with missions and serving in auditing. She often volunteered as greeter for Sunday services.

Survivors include her son, James, (Jimmy), T. Stroud, of Waverly and three daughters, Kathy (Shawn) Pogwizd, of Nevada, Iowa, Sandra (Robert / Bob) Riggs, of McKinney, Texas, and Judy (Daniel) Lampe of Waverly, Iowa.

Survivors also include seven grandchildren, Nathan Lindeman, of Waverly, Alexis (Matthew) Prado, of Shalimar Florida, Braydon (Sarah) Kelly, of Austin, Texas, Miranda (Julian) Anayra, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jordan (Christopher) Count, of McKinney, Texas, and Austin Pogwizd, of Nevada, Iowa, and Patrick Pogwizd, of Nevada, Iowa, as well as four great-grandchildren that she loved to spoil rotten.

She is also survived by five sisters, Judy (Jerry) Buchan, of Waterloo, Rita Negus, of Waterloo, Ilene (Jim) Hitchcock, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Diane (Steve) Grapp, of Cedar Falls, and Denise (Joe) Carthy of Decorah, Iowa.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James Stroud, her twin sister, Sandra Brucher, her parents Bill and Opal Nichols, and her brother, Jim Nichols.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo. Public visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Request anyone attending the visitation or service to please wear a face covering.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Janesville Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
NOV
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
Funeral services provided by
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA 50701
319-233-3393
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway

2 entries
November 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I went to high school with Judy and Dan.
Debra L Frost
November 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers for the family.
Bobby Moseley
