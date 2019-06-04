Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mary (Steinbronn) Schneider. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc 110 S State St Denver , IA 50622 (319)-984-5379 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 120 W. Fourth St. Readlyn , IA View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church 120 W. Fourth St. Readlyn , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Mary Schneider, 93, of Readlyn, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.



Linda was born on August 7, 1925, in rural Readlyn, the daughter of Gottlob and Meta (Thies) Steinbronn. She attended country school for a few years and the Immanuel Lutheran School in Klinger thru the eighth grade. After completing school Linda worked for various farm families helping care for their children and households. On June 26, 1947, Linda was united in marriage to Ervin Schneider at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The couple made their home in Readlyn and rural Fairbank. Linda spent her time raising their five children. After the kids were grown, Linda went to work for Wapsie Valley Schools working as a cook in Oran.



Linda was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn where she was a member of Ladies Aide for many years. Family was very important to Linda and she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, spending time with family, and attending family reunions. She also loved the outdoors where she would spend much of her time in her garden and tending to her flower beds. Linda always had a kind word for everyone and will be remembered for her concern for others.



Linda's memory is honored by: two daughters, Diane (Stephen) Weicken of California, Missouri, and Janet (Steve) Luetkenhaus, of St. Peters, Missouri; three sons, Wayne (Jan) Schneider, of West Des Moines, Gary Schneider, of Independence, and Brad Schneider, of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Justin (Ragan) Schneider, Ryan Luetkenhaus, Whitney (Jeromy) Beaty, Rachel (Craig) Vogler, Eric Luetkenhaus, Rebekah (Daniel) Gerlt, Angela (Erick) Roe, Trevor Schneider, and Alex Schneider; seven great-grandchildren, Tanna, Daniel, Adelaide, Lillian, Adelaide, Eleanor, and William; two sisters, Marlys (Russell) Bennett of Rochelle, Illinois and Mary Hoppenworth of Belvidere, Illinois; and three sisters-in-law, Ruth Steinbronn of Waterloo, Iowa, Ann Steinbronn of Monticello, Minnesota, and Florence Anderson of Harlingen, Texas. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ervin in 2006; and four brothers, Paul, Adolph, Edwin, and Reuben Steinbronn.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn where the family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Waverly Democrat on June 4, 2019

