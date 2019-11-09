|
|
Lloyd Allen Kuker, age 81, of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on November 6, 2019.
Lloyd was born on July 10, 1938, near Tripoli, the son of Gustav and Hilda (Bergmann) Kuker. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (LCMS) Artesian. He attended rural #9 Country School through the 5th grade, then St. Paul's Parochial School grades 6 to 8. Lloyd then went to Tripoli High School graduating in 1957. After graduating he worked for Potter Siding Creamery in Tripoli, Armour Fertilizer in Waterloo and helped his parents on the Farm.
In November of 1961, Lloyd was drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany for 18 months where he was a guard on the Berlin Wall during the Berlin Crisis. After being discharged from active duty Lloyd remained as a reservist for two more years.
On June 14, 1964, Lloyd was united in marriage to Karen Forry at Unity Presbyterian Church in rural Clarksville, Iowa. From this union was born Brian and Beth. The first ten years of their marriage they lived in Waverly, Iowa, where he continued to work for Armour Fertilizer till it closed. Lloyd then had several jobs which included Happel Construction, B & B Oil Company, and he continued to help his parents on the farm. In 1973, he went to work for Koerhing Crane (Terex) where he would remain until retiring in 2005. In 1974, Lloyd and Karen purchased the family farm and moved to Tripoli.
In his younger years he enjoyed bowling on a team. In more recent years he enjoyed working in his shop, restoring tractors and repairing motors. During the summer months he enjoyed spending time along the Mississippi River. When his children were younger, he took them on many vacations. Time with friends and family was his greatest joy in life. Lloyd was an active member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly before he became unable to attend. He took pride in serving his country and being a farmer.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Karen of Tripoli; son, Brian of Tripoli; daughter, Beth (Jeff) Heine of Waverly; sister, Pauline (LaVerne who passed away on November 7, 2019) Lobeck of Tripoli; sister-in-law, Marlene Kuker of Readlyn; brothers-in-law, Kenny (Jean) Forry and Keith and Laurie Forry all of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lavern Kuker; and a nephew, Shane Forry.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, November 8, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Lloyd's family or Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019