Lois Eleanor Hagedorn, 78, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away at the Hiawatha Care Center on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born February 28, 1942, in Independence, the daughter of Harvey and Ethel (Firth) Gosse. Lois graduated from the Jesup Community Schools with the Class of 1960. On September 15, 1963, she was married to David Hagedorn at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Independence at which time they both worked for John Deere. Once their children arrived, Lois was a stay-at-home mother until they were both in school, then she worked as a Student Services Technician at the Allen School of Nursing and Allen College from April 12, 1982 until she retired on June 3, 2004. After her retirement, she worked part-time in the office at Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, David; a sister, Helen Gosse; and a brother, Donald Gosse. She is survived by her children, Mark (Colette) Hagedorn of Waverly and Lori (Rob) Frett of Cedar Rapids; 7 grandchildren: Ashley (Ehren) Marks, Levi (Tenzin) Hagedorn, Justin (Molly) Assink, Danielle (Adam) Bailleu, Trevor (Samantha) Assink, Macy (Brian) Hudson and Raelyn (Ryan) Cooper; and 1 brother, Harold (Patricia) Gosse of Rochelle, IL.
Lois' Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Nazareth Lutheran Church's Larson Chapel with burial to follow at Harlington Cemetery of Waverly. Her visitation will be from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Lois will be remembered for her kind heart and infectious smile. She enjoyed traveling with friends, shopping trips with her daughter and an occasional visit to a casino. Lois was faith driven and a long-term member at Nazareth Lutheran Church where she served in many Bible Studies and volunteer capacities. She enjoyed a healthy and active lifestyle as well as keeping up with her grandchildren's many activities.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020