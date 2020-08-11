Lois W. Rewerts, 95, of Waverly, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Lois was born on October 16, 1924, German Township, Grundy Center, the daughter of Ed and Follie (Karsjens) Miller. She attended country school in Grundy County. On March 30, 1946, Lois was united in marriage to Ernie Rewerts at Bethel Reformed Church near Aplington. The couple then lived on a farm near Kesley, Iowa for a short time before moving to their farm southwest of Shell Rock. They worked the land together for the next forty years, retiring in 1989, and moving to their home in Waverly.
Lois was a member of Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Lois will be remembered for her excellent cooking and baking skills and trying new recipes; nobody went hungry on the farm. Her greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with her family. She also liked knitting, crocheting, and was an avid reader.
Lois's memory is honored by: five children: Roma (Larry) Dieterichs, of Waverly, Paulette (Jim) Sauerbrei, of Marengo, Janice (Larry) Sailer, of Iowa Falls, Craig (Vicky) Rewerts, of Waverly, and Troy (Sue) Rewerts, of Waverly; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Edo (Louise) Miller, of Allison; and three sisters, Henrietta Klooster, of Aplington, Delores (Merle) Hoodjer, of Allison, and Joyce Garner, of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ernie, and brothers Joe, Cornelius, Wayne, Douglas, Larry, And Leroy Miller.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 10, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. We suggest wearing a mask and remember to socially distance. Memorials may be directed to Lois's family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.