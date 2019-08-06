|
Lola Ann Keith, 4, of Waverly, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home.
Lola was born March 3, 2015, in Waterloo, the daughter of Sarah Krukow and Thomas "Nat" Keith. She was excited to be starting another year of preschool this fall at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Preschool in Waverly.
Lola's smile was unforgettable. She lit up the room, any room, when she was in it. She may have been a 'farm girl' but she was never afraid to put her best dress on, paint her nails pink and braid her hair. And then, when dressed in her best, she was known to stroll around the farm kicking dirt and playing with the animals. Every pony on the farm was 'hers'; she was particularly fond of "Beauty Girl" and "Unicorn Henry". She was proud to show her ponies at the Black Hawk Creek Saddle Club. She loved telling Bible stories and celebrating Christmas.
Lola is survived by her mother, Sarah Krukow, of Waverly, brother, Lucas Keith, at home in Waverly, sister, Yasmine Houston-Keith, of Waterloo, maternal grandmother, Kathy Krukow, of Waverly, paternal grandparents, Tom Keith, of Waverly and Deborah "Debbie" Keith, of Middletown, California, maternal great grandfather, Don Krukow, of Dumont, paternal great grandmother, Mary Ryan, of Denver, paternal great grandfather, Gordon Keith, of Delhi, an uncle, Adam (Lisa) Krukow, of Ackley, an aunt, Amy (Tyler) Krukow, of Sumner and other cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Doug Krukow and her father, Nat Keith.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. A memorial fund has been established in Lola's name at the First National Bank in Waverly. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019