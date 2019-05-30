Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorena E. "Short" (Fedeler) Arns. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 Funeral 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School 301 First St. NW Waverly , IA Send Flowers Obituary

Lorena "Short" Arns, 99, of Waverly, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Lorena E. Arns was born on February 2, 1920, the daughter of Frederick John and Martha Bertha (Gienapp) Fedeler on the family farm in Waverly. She was baptized on February 17, 1920, at home and confirmed on April 2, 1933, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Lorena attended school at St. Paul's Lutheran School thru the eighth grade and then attended Waverly High School, graduating in 1938. She then helped on the family farm and worked at various jobs including Bremer Packing, Marshall Canning, picking green beans for the canning company, Lutheran Mutual and at the grocery store for Lyle Food Store. On September 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Victor "Buster" Arns at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. They farmed at various locations until purchasing the current farm in 1957. Victor and Lorena operated a dairy farm for many years. Lorena raised many chickens and delivered eggs to regular customers. After her husband's death, Lorena continued to raise poultry and sold fresh chickens every summer.

Survivors are her sister, Hilda Fedeler, of Shell Rock; sister-in-law, Wanda Seger, of Madison, South Dakota, and also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Victor "Buster" Arns on October 28, 1987; four sisters, Elvira Haseley, Florence Fedeler, Edna Polenz and Martha Graeser and a brother, Norman Fedeler.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School and online condolences for Short may be left at

