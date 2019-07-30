|
Loretta Jeanne Grace, 85, of Waverly, and formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, died on July 26, 2019 in Waverly.
Loretta was born on April 27, 1934, Spruce Pine, North Carolina, the daughter of Howard and Retta (Willis) Glenn. Loretta attended grade school in North Carolina and attended Brevard College and then Western Carolina University where she graduated with a teaching degree. She played on one of the first women's basketball teams at Brevard.
Loretta was united in marriage to Richard Grace and to this union two sons, Gary and Christopher were born. The couple later divorced.
Loretta had several careers during her lifetime including teaching, selling real estate, and management at Control Data Corp. Later, she opened her own used bookstore. She was a book lover, literally reading over 10,000 books. She recorded and listed every book to make sure she didn't read one twice later.
Loretta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Janet) Grace, of Waverly; four grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Angie and Jake; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Brenda Williams, of Brunswick, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Christopher, one brother, Grayson Glenn and a sister June Ward.
Private family services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska, later. Her urn will be placed in the same niche as her son Christopher. Memorials may be directed to the Waverly Public Library 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, Iowa, 50677, and online condolences for Loretta's family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the Grace family with local arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 30, 2019